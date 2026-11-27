inDrive, the second most downloaded ride-hailing app globally, has entered the local market with its own platform, promising zero commission for the first year, Profit.ro reported.

Developed by Suol Innovations, a company registered in Cyprus, the app announced 0% commission on drivers' earnings from day one for up to one year after its launch in Romania. Usually, inDrive charges between 10% and 12.99% of fares as commission.