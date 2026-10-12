Romania’s interim environment minister Diana Buzoianu published the findings of an inspection carried out at the National Meteorological Administration (ANM) on Friday, October 9, showing purchases of high-end perfumes, dresses, pajamas, handbags, cosmetics, and a luxury bra, all with public money.

According to the minister, ANM spent hundreds of thousands of lei on personal items.

As a result, Buzoianu called for the resignation of the ANM management and said that the Ministry will file a complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice.

“What do a luxury bra costing more than RON 1,000, perfumes, dresses, pajamas, handbags, cosmetics, scented candles, high-heeled shoes, fringed footwear, clothes from luxury brands and decorative flower pots costing thousands of lei each have in common? They were all purchased using the official card of the National Meteorological Administration, from the institution’s budget,” Diana Buzoianu wrote on social media, attaching images of models of goods purchased using these cards.

According to the minister, in 2025, the following items were purchased using funds from the ANM account: bodysuits, trousers, socks, leggings, underwear, pajamas and luxury accessories worth a total of RON 85,290; perfumes worth a total of RON 119,750; cosmetics worth a total of RON 11,666; room fresheners worth RON 38,687; and decorations and accessories for rooms, bathrooms and kitchens worth a total of RON 30,052.

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Among the purchases allegedly made by the ANM last year were also three smartwatches and accessories worth a total of RON 11,545, as well as two floral arrangements worth a total of RON 9,350 (RON 6,000 + RON 3,350). Two decorative flower pots worth a total of RON 6,381 were also purchased.

Purchases continued in 2026, according to the minister, with clothing items and luxury accessories worth a total of RON 103,143, perfumes worth a total of RON 12,619; cosmetics worth a total of RON 14,216; and room fresheners worth RON 4,311.

“We received several complaints that formed the basis of the request to carry out this inspection at the ANM, but I could never have imagined that such absurdities and such a mockery of public money could be uncovered by any inspection. Under these circumstances, given that these findings represent only a small part of what the inspection team discovered, in any normal state, the ANM management should resign today,” the environment minister concluded.

On Sunday, October 11, the minister further revealed that ANM made direct purchases worth millions of lei over the past four years that allegedly violated the law. The purchases included contracts awarded without competitive bidding for toner cartridges, laptops and furniture, with values far exceeding the RON 270,000 threshold below which direct procurement is permitted. The minister identified two companies that were the main beneficiaries of such contracts.