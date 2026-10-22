The Constitutional Court recently ruled in favour of magistrates seeking immediate payment of claims worth RON 5 billion (EUR 1 billion), bringing the dispute between the executive and the High Court of Cassation and Justice to a close.

Marinescu said an agreement on rescheduling the payments had previously existed but was not honoured by former prime minister Ilie Bolojan, B1tv.ro reported.

The claims stem from court rulings ordering the retroactive recalculation of bonuses awarded to magistrates.

“The current government, which assumes a very important responsibility in managing public affairs in a difficult economic moment, marked by a sharp economic deterioration in recent months, has the mission of finding a formula for paying off these debts without unbalancing the public budget,” the justice minister said.

Marinescu also responded to Ilie Bolojan’s remarks at a press conference presenting his record in office at the Victoria Palace. The former prime minister described the amounts awarded to magistrates as salary entitlements as immoral. Marinescu said he remained confident that magistrates would agree to dialogue on finding a solution.