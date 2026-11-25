Romanian organized crime (DIICOT) prosecutors indicted five men accused of producing false images that appeared to show Nicușor Dan at a clandestine meeting before the first round of the 2025 presidential elections, Agerpres reported. The images were posted on Facebook by then-candidate Elena Lasconi three days before the vote.

The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism said that five men, aged 26 to 53, face charges of forming an organized criminal group and instigating the dissemination of false information. The case was sent to the Bucharest Court of Appeal.