This week, the Timiș County Tribunal referred four preliminary questions to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) in the case concerning the termination of Dominic Fritz’s mandate as mayor of Timișoara.

The case dates back to 2020, when, on the second day of his first term as Timișoara mayor, Dominic Fritz endorsed an Urban Zoning Plan that had already been endorsed by the previous mayor. However, the project had been developed by an architect who had lent Fritz money for his election campaign, among others.