A Romanian truck driver has been detained for questioning following one of two deadly pile-ups on a motorway in Bulgaria, near Yambol, the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) reported. The crashes involved more than 80 vehicles and left 11 people dead and 51 hospitalized.

Yambol district prosecutor Doychin Doychev told BTA that the driver was detained to ensure his presence for questioning on Wednesday. No charges have been filed against him.