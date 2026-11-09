Romanian students who participated in the 2026 International Junior Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad won two gold, two silver, and one bronze medal, the Ministry of Education announced.

The fifth edition of the International Junior Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad, a competition initiated by Romania, took place from November 1 to 8, 2026, in Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand, with participants from 25 countries.