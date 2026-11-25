Romania could restrict social media access under 15, minister says
Age could be verified through the electronic wallet, he said.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 2 min read
Romania’s minister-delegate for digitalization and AI, Bogdan Dumitru, said during an interview with Digi24 on Tuesday, November 24, that the country should align itself with any potential European decision to restrict children's access to social media.
The official said social media platforms should provide countries with more effective mechanisms for age verification and content monitoring. He also discussed cooperation between Romanian authorities and major social media networks, including access to real-time information.