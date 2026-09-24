Romanian prosecutors arrest 10 over violence at shepherd’s protest, 14 more proposed for detention
Prosecutors attached to the Bucharest Tribunal announced on Wednesday, September 23, that 10 people have been placed in pre-trial detention for the violence at the September 15 shepherds’ protest in Victory Square.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 1 min read
Judicial control was imposed on 3 other defendants for 60 days, with specific obligations, including a ban on participating in public gatherings. Another 14 people charged in the same case will appear before a judge with a proposal for pre-trial detention.
Overall, 27 people were detained during searches for the violent protest this week. They have the status of defendants and were accused of assaulting a public official, assault or other violence, destruction, and disturbing public order and peace.