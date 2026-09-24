Judicial control was imposed on 3 other defendants for 60 days, with specific obligations, including a ban on participating in public gatherings. Another 14 people charged in the same case will appear before a judge with a proposal for pre-trial detention.

Overall, 27 people were detained during searches for the violent protest this week. They have the status of defendants and were accused of assaulting a public official, assault or other violence, destruction, and disturbing public order and peace.