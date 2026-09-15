The shepherds and their supporters, around 2,000 people, set up the unauthorized protest on social media. Once in Bucharest, they submitted a list of demands to the government related to the European Commission’s decision from back in June to extend the ban on exports of sheep and goats from Romania to third countries until December 31, 2026, while maintaining the ban on deliveries to European Union (EU) member states.

Shepherds also rejected the way outbreaks of sheep plague or sheep pox were managed, as well as the measures leading to the slaughtering of animals.

Among the farmers’ demands is the resignation of National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA) president Alexandru Bociu. Farmers are also dissatisfied with the action plan recently sent by ANSVSA to the European Commission, which provides for the vaccination of animals, which they oppose. Last but not least, they demanded compensation for the slaughtered animals.

The protest was joined by farmers, beekeepers, sheep breeders, but also far-right personalities and influencers.

The protest began at 10 AM. At certain points, protesters pushed against the law enforcement forces. A group of demonstrators again threw blunt objects at gendarmes, who responded with tear gas. The gendarmerie mentioned that tear gas was used “gradually and proportionally to the situation created,” to prevent the escalation of incidents and protect people in the area.

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Around half past noon, another group of protesters blocked the intersection between Ion Mihalache and Buzești boulevards, and traffic was stopped in the area. Gendarmes intervened and blocked the protesters’ access to Buzești Boulevard. Around 1 PM, protesters moved to block nearby streets.

Three people, two men, aged 49 and 61, and a 53-year-old woman, received medical care immediately following the clashes. The three were evaluated by SMURD crews and did not require transport to hospital.

Following the incidents, four people were removed from the crowd and taken to the headquarters of Police Section 4 to establish the facts and take legal measures. The gendarmerie specified that no member of the law enforcement forces was injured.

Alex Iacob, spokesperson for the gendarmerie, told Digi24 that from the beginning of the protest, some participants allegedly refused to hand over blunt objects before entering the protest area, although they were told they could retrieve them later.