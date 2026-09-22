Prosecutors have requested that he be placed in preventive detention for 30 days, with the request to be considered by the Bucharest Tribunal.

The new investigation is the third criminal case involving Georgescu. In the other two, he is facing charges related to alleged actions aimed at undermining the constitutional order and the promotion of fascist or legionary propaganda.

The new case dates back to 2021, when, according to DIICOT prosecutors, Georgescu and two associates allegedly participated in a scheme targeting Romanian businessmen seeking large loans from foreign financial institutions. Investigators say the group presented the businessmen with opportunities to obtain substantial financing, but required them to provide financial guarantees before the loans could be released.

According to prosecutors, one businessman was persuaded that he could obtain a EUR 6 million loan from a foreign financial institution in return for providing a guarantee. He subsequently transferred EUR 1 million and later another EUR 100,000 after being told that the financing could be increased to EUR 15 million. The loan was never granted, and the total alleged loss exceeded EUR 1.1 million.

The businessman, Răzvan Leu, confirmed that he filed the criminal complaint underlying the DIICOT investigation. He said he met Georgescu in 2021 and transferred EUR 1 million as a guarantee for an external EUR 6 million loan intended to finance business investments. Leu said the money was never returned.

Romanian media have reported that part of the money allegedly transferred as a guarantee may have been used to finance Georgescu's presidential campaign. This remains an allegation under investigation rather than an established fact.

DIICOT has also detained businessman Ionel Rusen for 24 hours in the same case. An intermediary, Ion Negoescu, was brought to the prosecutors' headquarters for questioning, while an Italian citizen, Massimiliano Arena, is also among those investigated.

Prosecutors say the alleged network operated mainly in Romania and the United Kingdom and are seeking information from several foreign jurisdictions, including Italy, Switzerland, the UK, and Latvia, Agerpres reported.

Investigators also seized documents, data-storage devices and other potential evidence during searches at five locations in Bucharest and the surrounding areas.

President Nicușor Dan said in New York on Tuesday that the detention of former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu was unrelated to the 2024 election and concerned an alleged fraud offence, based on what he had seen in the statement issued by organized crime prosecutors DIICOT. He said it was DIICOT’s responsibility to establish the facts and stressed that the presumption of innocence must be respected, adding that widespread distrust in the justice system led many people to view the case as politically orchestrated, according to