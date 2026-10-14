A few days earlier, three organisations representing Romanian citizens in Ukraine had sent a memorandum to the authorities in Bucharest, calling for urgent intervention with the authorities in Kyiv to amend the recently adopted law on the educational rights of national minorities, G4media.ro reported.

The new provisions strengthen the legal framework for education in minority languages that are official languages of the European Union, alongside Ukrainian, president Dan said in a Facebook post.

“We believe that, in this way, Ukraine is strengthening its position as a candidate for integration into the European Union, a process that Romania firmly supports. The new legal provisions clarify that the mother tongue can be used in all circumstances, not just during classes,” Dan said.

He added that Romania would continue working with the Romanian community in Ukraine and the Ukrainian authorities to ensure that the legislation gives Romanian children the opportunity to study in their mother tongue, including at high school level.