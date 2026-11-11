Romanian president Nicușor Dan told investigative journalist Ovidiu Vanghele that he would no longer be allowed to attend press conferences at the presidential Cotroceni Palace during his term. Dan said he had ordered the ban because of insults the journalist had directed at him.

The exchange took place during a press conference on Tuesday, November 10, after Vanghele, a journalist with the Center for Media Investigations, asked Nicușor Dan about prosecutor general Cristina Chiriac and a vote she had cast in the prosecutors’ section of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM).