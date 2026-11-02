Romanian president Nicușor Dan congratulated Iliana Iotova on winning Bulgaria’s presidential election and said he looked forward to continuing their cooperation. He also invited the president-elect to visit Romania.

“As neighbors, EU partners, and NATO allies, there is much we can do together for the security and development of our region, starting with the Black Sea,” Dan wrote on X.

“I look forward to welcoming president Iotova to Romania soon.”

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Bulgaria’s acting president Iliana Iotova won the presidential runoff with 57.58% of the vote, according to near-final results reported by Reuters.

With 99.95% of polling station protocols processed, the Iotova-Valchev ticket had reportedly received around 1.1 million votes. Opponents Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev secured 39.47%, or approximately 749,500 votes.

Iotova’s victory makes her Bulgaria’s first elected female head of state. The runoff was marked by low voter turnout.