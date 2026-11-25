Romanian Parliament mulls bill to make Christmas Eve a legal holiday
If the proposal is adopted, Romanians will benefit from 18 legal public holidays every year.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 1 min read
December 24, Christmas Eve, may become a legal public holiday in Romania because it is necessary for the proper preparation of the Christmas holiday, according to a legislative proposal reviewed by Profit.ro.
Currently, Romanians benefit from 17 legal public holidays on which employees do not work, among which are the first and second days of Christmas (December 25 and 26).