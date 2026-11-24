Seven in ten Romanian employees see benefits in recording working hours, survey finds
Romanian workers are more likely than their European peers to say time tracking helps them manage workloads and maintain a healthy work-life balance, according to an SD Worx survey.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 2 min read
Seven in ten Romanian employees believe recording working hours benefits both workers and employers, compared with a European average of 63%. The findings come from the HR & Payroll Pulse 2026 survey conducted by workforce management company SD Worx.
Among Romanian employees whose hours are recorded, 59% said the practice helped them keep their workload under control and maintain a healthy work-life balance. By comparison, the European average was 49%.