Romanian employers struggle to find candidates with technical skills and adaptability, eJobs survey shows
Roughly half of respondents said that the use of AI can be learned after hiring.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 2 min read
Technical skills, adaptability to change, and the ability to make decisions in uncertain situations are the skills employers find hardest to find when recruiting, according to a survey conducted by the online jobs platform eJobs Romania among employers.
Around 54.5% of employers noted the lack of the above-mentioned skills among employees, followed by teamwork at 40.9% and adaptability to change at 30.3%.