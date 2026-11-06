Romanian opposition MPs propose rent and transport support for young workers
Opposition party USR has submitted a bill to Parliament proposing monthly rent assistance and 50% discounts on public transport and commuter rail fares for young employees earning up to RON 4,000 net per month.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 2 min read
The initiative, signed by USR deputies Alin Stoica and Diana Stoica alongside parliamentarians from other parties, aims to reduce housing and commuting costs for people aged 18 to 29 as they move from education into employment and independent living.
“Because the transition from school to a job and an independent life is one of the most difficult stages, USR proposes a set of measures to help young people who work: help with paying rent and half-price transportation,” the party said in a statement cited by News.ro.