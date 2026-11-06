The initiative, signed by USR deputies Alin Stoica and Diana Stoica alongside parliamentarians from other parties, aims to reduce housing and commuting costs for people aged 18 to 29 as they move from education into employment and independent living.

“Because the transition from school to a job and an independent life is one of the most difficult stages, USR proposes a set of measures to help young people who work: help with paying rent and half-price transportation,” the party said in a statement cited by News.ro.