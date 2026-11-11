Romanian MEP Diana Șoșoacă indicted for threatening police officers
Prosecutors say the leader of far-right party SOS Romania insulted and threatened two officers who went to her Bucharest home to deliver a fine related to filming inside a voting booth.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 2 min read
Romanian MEP Diana Șoșoacă has been indicted on two counts of an offense involving threats against public officials (ultraj), the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice announced, as reported by News.ro. She will remain free while the case is heard.
The incident occurred on December 15, 2024, when two Bucharest police officers went to Diana Șoșoacă’s home to deliver a contravention fine.