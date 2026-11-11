Romanian MEP Diana Șoșoacă has been indicted on two counts of an offense involving threats against public officials (ultraj), the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice announced, as reported by News.ro. She will remain free while the case is heard.

The incident occurred on December 15, 2024, when two Bucharest police officers went to Diana Șoșoacă’s home to deliver a contravention fine.