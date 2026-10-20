President Nicușor Dan reaffirmed Romania’s commitment to institutional balance, transparency, and European democratic standards during talks with a Venice Commission delegation. The meeting addressed the rule of law, the role of democratic institutions, and respect for constitutional principles, he announced.

“Open dialogue with European experts is essential,” president Dan wrote on Facebook.

“During the meeting, we reaffirmed our commitment to institutional balance, transparency and compliance with European standards on democracy and the rule of law.”

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The delegation from the European Commission for Democracy through Law, better known as the Venice Commission, was led by its president, Marta Cartabia. Its visit coincided with the second edition of a rule-of-law forum held in Romania.

Cartabia and the delegation also met interim prime minister Ilie Bolojan at Victoria Palace in Bucharest. Their talks focused on the justice system and the need to rebuild public confidence in state institutions, the government announced.

“The quality of justice is closely linked to the quality of legislation, but also to its interpretation,” Bolojan said. “If there is no consistency, balance, and predictability in decisions, citizens’ trust in state institutions declines.”

The prime minister thanked the Venice Commission for its expertise and continuing support, adding that Romania still needs the partnership.

During the meeting, Marta Cartabia presented Ilie Bolojan with a copy of the commission’s updated Rule of Law Checklist. The document provides criteria intended to support objective, transparent, and comparable assessments of countries’ adherence to rule-of-law principles.

The Venice Commission is an advisory body of the Council of Europe that provides constitutional and legal expertise to member states.