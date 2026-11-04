However, he said it was understandable for the prime minister and the minister of finance to be mindful of the need to meet the deficit target and comply with Romania’s agreements.

"I think there are enough arguments in favour of 7.3%. And here, let's take them one by one. We have a big problem with the decrease in consumption, with the collapse of consumption. Indexation, the increase in pensions according to the law, would be a... how should I put it, it would give consumption a boost. Of course, some will say that part of consumption goes towards imports and that is a problem. Yes, that is true, but the Minister of Labour cannot regulate the market in such a way as to stimulate domestic production," minister Manole told Libertatea.