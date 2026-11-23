The government of prime minister Luca Niculescu included the establishment of an interministerial committee tasked with examining seven areas of reform on the agenda of its meeting on November 20, 2026. The proposals are set out in a memorandum discussed by the executive, according to Știripesurse.ro.

The initiative aims to reduce administrative costs and improve the coordination of public services. The options under consideration have not yet resulted in a definitive list of institutions to be merged or abolished, and no target has been announced for the number of jobs that could be eliminated.