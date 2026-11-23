Romania prepares review of state institutions and loss-making companies
The government is preparing a broad review of public institutions and state-owned companies, including possible mergers of organisations with overlapping responsibilities, restructuring of loss-making businesses, and changes to management remuneration.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 2 min read
The government of prime minister Luca Niculescu included the establishment of an interministerial committee tasked with examining seven areas of reform on the agenda of its meeting on November 20, 2026. The proposals are set out in a memorandum discussed by the executive, according to Știripesurse.ro.
The initiative aims to reduce administrative costs and improve the coordination of public services. The options under consideration have not yet resulted in a definitive list of institutions to be merged or abolished, and no target has been announced for the number of jobs that could be eliminated.