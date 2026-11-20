Romanian FinMin Nazare confirms 2027 deficit target close to 5% of GDP, unnecessary investments to be cut
Prioritising public investments could, however, clash with the interests of political clientele.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 2 min read
Romanian Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare said at a conference on November 19 that the process of drafting the 2027 budget had begun and that the deficit target would be set at a level “moving towards 5% of GDP” once revenues and expenditures had been assessed and aggregated.
He also said that public investments without an economic multiplier effect would be discontinued.