Romania has 42 companies in the SEE TOP 100 ranking compiled by SeeNews, more than any other country in the region. The ranking was compiled based on revenues reported in 2025.

Romanian companies occupy the first four positions in the ranking, and seven of the top ten companies are registered in Romania. The ranking is led by OMV Petrom, with revenues of EUR 7.05 billion in 2025, followed by Automobile Dacia, with EUR 5.92 billion, and Lidl Discount, with EUR 5.39 billion.