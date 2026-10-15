Romania’s General Prosecutor’s Office confirmed on Wednesday, October 14, that it opened a criminal case in July related to the annulment of the 2024 presidential election, Agerpres reported. The decision followed more than 600 complaints submitted by an association.

“Following the submission by an association of more than 600 complaints in the context of the annulment of the December 2024 presidential election, a criminal case was opened by the Criminal Investigation Section,” prosecutors said.

“On July 27, 2026, an in rem criminal investigation was initiated,” the statement continued. “The initiation of an in rem investigation is a mandatory procedural stage under the Criminal Procedure Code for complaints that meet the conditions required by law.”

An in rem investigation examines alleged acts and does not imply that charges have been brought against any individual.

Judicial sources cited by Agerpres said the complaints were submitted by representatives of the Association for Freedom and Social Equality, ALES, through its civic project The Wave of Democracy - Restoring the Rights Annulled on December 6, 2024.

The complaints reportedly allege offenses including forming an organized criminal group, abuse of office, crimes against humanity, preventing the exercise of electoral rights, and unlawful repression. The allegations target people whom the complainants consider responsible for the cancellation of the election’s first round.

The Constitutional Court unanimously annulled the entire presidential election process in December 2024 following the release of declassified intelligence reports alleging Russian involvement in cyber and online activities intended to undermine the vote.

The first round on November 24 was unexpectedly won by EU-skeptic ultranationalist independent Călin Georgescu, with then-USR leader Elena Lasconi finishing second. They had been scheduled to contest the runoff on December 8, but the voting process was stopped.