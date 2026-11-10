The far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians Party, or AUR, is set to hold a massive rally on Saturday, November 14, in front of the Palace of Parliament in Bucharest, in support of detained former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu, according to an announcement made by AUR leader George Simion on Monday, November 9.

The rally will take place even if it does not receive authorization from the Bucharest City Hall, Simion said, with party members providing the bulk of those attending.