Romania’s Environment Ministry announced that it brought its rooftop photovoltaic system back into operation after several years of inactivity. The installation has a capacity of 30 kWp and is expected to generate approximately 36,000 kWh of electricity annually.

Interim environment minister Diana Buzoianu said the building was first fitted with solar panels in 2014.

“Today, we are bringing it back to life and transforming an unused investment into a resource that once again produces green energy for the Environment Ministry and the other institutions operating in the building,” she said.

“This is a concrete step toward using energy resources efficiently, reducing costs, and lowering our carbon footprint. Public institutions should be the first to set an example of responsible and sustainable resource management.”

The ministry said the system would reduce the building’s reliance on electricity from the grid.

Panels that could no longer be used were sent to a specialized Romanian recycling facility with assistance from waste-management organization Recolamp.

The Environment Ministry also said that it plans to publish real-time data on the system’s electricity production on its website once the required technical solution is implemented.