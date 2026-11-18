A bill submitted by lawmakers from the Hungarian minority party UDMR and recently approved by the Senate would lower fines for those who illegally kill a bear from EUR 40,000 to EUR 500.

If the measures come into force as part of the hunting law, the compensation paid to the Romanian state for each bear illegally killed will be 80 times lower than it is now. For a bear legally hunted under the prevention quota, the fee payable to the state is between EUR 300 and EUR 700. Environmental activists say that the lowered fine practically encourages poaching.