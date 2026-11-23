Romania’s Hidroelectrica plans EUR 265 mln floating PV park with 100 MW capacity
Hydropower group Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) is seeking shareholder approval to develop a floating photovoltaic system on its dams along the lower Olt River, under an updated version of the project that also includes battery energy storage (BESS).
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
The total investment is estimated at RON 1,410 million (EUR 264 million), excluding VAT, according to the explanatory note for the December 22 general meeting.
The photovoltaic panels would have an installed capacity of 100 MWp and generate 124.7 GWh annually. The battery storage system would have a power capacity of 200 MW and an energy storage capacity of 800 MWh.