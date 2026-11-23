The pumping of crude oil from the Oil Terminal, where the company's contracted supplies are due to arrive, has been halted, Mediafax reported on November 22, citing sources familiar with the operations.

There is currently no official explanation for the interruption in the transfer of crude oil to the refinery. Union leader Adrian Negoiță has warned of the risk of bankruptcy at the Ploiești refinery, which has been insolvent since August, and has not ruled out street protests by its employees.