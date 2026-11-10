Romanian employees take fewest sick leave days in Europe, report says
The country has the highest number of deaths from treatable causes in the European Union.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 2 min read
Employees in Romania take the fewest sick leave days in Europe, averaging less than one day per year, compared to five weeks annually in Norway, Slovenia, and Spain, according to Euronews Romania.
The difference stems from the fact that many Romanians choose to go to work even when they are ill, partly because of the loss of income associated with sick leave.