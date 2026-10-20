DIICOT prosecutors once again placed the apartments constructed and owned by infamous developer Norids in Mamaia, on the Romanian Black Sea coast, under seizure, after the Bucharest Court of Appeal lifted the measure last week, according to a statement from the Prosecutor’s Office made public on Tuesday, October 20.

In total, prosecutors seized 155 apartments, 8 parking spaces, 4 commercial spaces, a basement and 2 storage units that are unfinished, as well as 14 plots of land, valued at EUR 12 million.