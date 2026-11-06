The National Cyber Security Directorate (DNSC) recently warned of a new fraud scheme using Netflix’s identity. The scam has been reported by users in Romania and begins with a message claiming that their subscription payment has failed.

“To pressure recipients into making a quick decision, the message also mentions the possible suspension of the account within a relatively short period unless payment is made,” DNSC said.

The included link directs users to a fake website that asks them to enter their card details. The information is then transferred to the attackers.

DNSC advised users not to open links received in unsolicited messages and to type the address of the website they want to visit directly into their browser.

“Pay attention to pretexts designed to prompt an impulsive or urgent decision, such as the suspension of an account,” the agency said.

Also, users should never provide banking or card details by SMS or through links received in unsolicited messages. Those who have already shared financial information should contact their bank immediately to try to block fraudulent transactions.

Suspected fraud attempts can be reported to DNSC through the PNRISC platform or by calling 1911. The agency also maintains a blacklist of fraudulent websites and offers a browser extension that blocks access to listed pages.