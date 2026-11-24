Softbinator Technologies (BVB: CODE), a Romanian company providing end-to-end software product development services, reported a 60% higher YoY net profit, up to RON 3.1 million, after the first 9 months of 2026.

Consolidated turnover was RON 20.6 million, up 4% compared to the same period last year. EBITDA, in turn, reached RON 3.8 million. The EBITDA margin increased to 18.4%, from 13.4% in the first nine months of 2025, while the net margin reached 15.1%, up from 9.8%.