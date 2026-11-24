Half of Romanian children had a social media account before turning 10, survey finds
WhatsApp (87.9%), YouTube (76.2%), Instagram (72.3%), and TikTok (71.3%) dominate children's preferences.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 3 min read
Nine out of ten children in Romania have a social media account, with almost half creating one before the age of 10, according to a comprehensive study by Save the Children Romania published on Tuesday, November 24.
More than half of the children present on social media said they use four to six social media platforms. While almost a quarter of children under 12 are inactive, non-use was almost negligible among teenagers.