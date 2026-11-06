Romania’s ambassador to the UN, Cornel Feruță, has been appointed adviser to the President of the UN General Assembly on UN reform, according to an announcement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made on Friday, November 6.

In this capacity, ambassador Cornel Feruță will facilitate the interaction of the president of the 81st session of the General Assembly, Khalilur Rahman, with UN member states and various stakeholders involved in efforts to increase the organization’s efficiency and effectiveness.

The ministry welcomed the appointment and noted that it reflected the Romanian ambassador’s substantial contribution to the revitalization and reform of the global organization, as well as Romania’s strengthened and recognized profile as a supporter of effective multilateralism.

Cornel Feruță, a career diplomat, has been Romania’s ambassador to the UN since September 2022. He has held the diplomatic rank of ambassador since 2014 and has served as secretary of state for Global Affairs and Diplomatic Strategies within the MAE since January 2020.

Between 2007 and 2012, he was head of Romania’s Permanent Mission to the International Organizations in Vienna.

Cornel Feruţă graduated from the Faculty of Political and Administrative Sciences of the University of Bucharest. He holds a degree in Political Sciences and an MA in International Relations. He is fluent in English and French.