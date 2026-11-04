The average purchasing power per capita in Europe is expected to reach EUR 21,153 in 2026, while in Romania it stands at EUR 11,283, down from the 31st place in 2025 to the 32nd place in the NIQ Purchasing Power Europe 2026 Compendium, quoted by Agerpres.

The residents of Liechtenstein, Switzerland, and Iceland have considerably higher disposable incomes than the rest of Europe, while purchasing power is lowest in Ukraine, Kosovo, and Moldova, the ranking shows.