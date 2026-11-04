Romania slips one place in European purchasing power ranking, Bucharest scores twice the national average
While the average purchasing power nationwide stands at EUR 11,283 per capita, residents of the Bucharest region have an average of EUR 22,941 at their disposal.
Simona Fodor · Journalist
· 3 min read
The average purchasing power per capita in Europe is expected to reach EUR 21,153 in 2026, while in Romania it stands at EUR 11,283, down from the 31st place in 2025 to the 32nd place in the NIQ Purchasing Power Europe 2026 Compendium, quoted by Agerpres.
The residents of Liechtenstein, Switzerland, and Iceland have considerably higher disposable incomes than the rest of Europe, while purchasing power is lowest in Ukraine, Kosovo, and Moldova, the ranking shows.