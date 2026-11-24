Finax, a European investment platform headquartered in Bratislava, has launched its Pan-European Personal Pension Product (PEPP), also known as the European Pension, in Romania.

The PEPP is a voluntary personal pension product introduced by the European Union under Regulation (EU) 2019/1238. Its rules apply uniformly across all member states, while taxation and payments are governed by national legislation. It complements the existing system consisting of Pillar I (state pension), Pillar II (privately managed pension) and Pillar III (voluntary private pension).