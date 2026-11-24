Survey: Unexpected expenses drive saving in Romania, Bulgaria and Serbia
Romanian savers were the most likely to cite emergency costs as their main motivation, while property and precious metals ranked similarly as inflation hedges.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 2 min read
Unexpected expenses are the leading reason people save in Romania, Bulgaria, and Serbia, according to surveys commissioned by precious-metals dealer Tavex. The motivation was cited by 86% of Romanian savers, compared with 75% in Serbia and 64% in Bulgaria.
In Romania, 40% of respondents said they had savings or investments. The share of people who save was twice as high among university graduates as among those with secondary education.