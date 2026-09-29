Romania has one of the lowest shares of higher education graduates among OECD countries, while public investment in education remains below the organization's average, according to the “Education at a Glance 2026” report, released on Tuesday, September 29, by the Ministry of Education and Research and published by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

According to the report, 19% of people aged 25 to 64 in Romania hold a higher education degree, compared with an average of 43% in OECD countries.

Other findings from the report stand out. For example, approximately 70% of women aged between 25 and 34 who have not completed upper secondary education are not part of the active population, one of the highest rates recorded among OECD countries and partner countries.

By contrast, the inactivity rate among women in the same age group who have completed tertiary education is significantly lower, at around 10%.

Romania also stands out for its high share of graduates in STEM fields compared with the OECD average. Approximately 30% of higher education graduates in Romania specialize in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), exceeding the OECD average of 23%.

According to the cited source, investment in education is low in Romania. This is reflected in public spending on education, an indicator showing the priority given to education compared with other public services.

In 2023, public spending on education accounted for approximately 6.4% of total public spending, one of the lowest shares, below the OECD average of 9.8%.

The share of public spending on education as a percentage of GDP remained relatively stable in Romania, rising from 2.4% in 2015 to 2.6% in 2023. However, this level is low compared with international standards, given the OECD average of 4.2% of GDP recorded in 2023.

Moreover, an estimated 2.8% of teaching positions remain vacant in Romania, one of the highest rates among countries with comparable data. This indicates that schools are often unable to recruit teachers for certain positions, rather than filling vacant positions with less qualified staff.

In general, the shortage of teachers varies by subject, being particularly pronounced in mathematics and science.