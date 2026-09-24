However, the public platform, which will support all information about students’ academic situation, is already delayed. The Ministry of Education is only now beginning to work on it, with a completion deadline more than three years away.

Nevertheless, many schools already have an electronic gradebook. At the Bănățean National College in Timișoara, the electronic gradebook has already been used for several years. Teachers enter grades and absences directly into the application, which can be installed on any phone or tablet. The change has brought major benefits for teachers, parents and students.