Electronic gradebook to become mandatory in Romania starting with 2027-2028
The electronic gradebook will become mandatory in all schools in Romania starting with the 2027-2028 school year, according to the Ministry of Education.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 1 min read
However, the public platform, which will support all information about students’ academic situation, is already delayed. The Ministry of Education is only now beginning to work on it, with a completion deadline more than three years away.
Nevertheless, many schools already have an electronic gradebook. At the Bănățean National College in Timișoara, the electronic gradebook has already been used for several years. Teachers enter grades and absences directly into the application, which can be installed on any phone or tablet. The change has brought major benefits for teachers, parents and students.