Netherlands remained main study destination for Romanian students in 2026
The Netherlands remained the main study destination for Romanian young people in 2026, but interest is down 10%, while Italy, Ireland, and France recorded increases of more than 100% in options, according to IntegralEdu data.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 2 min read
Overall, 2026 marked a departure in the way Romanian young people view university studies abroad, with more countries arising as study destinations.
When they chose, students took into account academic offerings, English-language programs, study and living costs, professional advantages, and international experience.