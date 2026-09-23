Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Romania’s main university centers offer 1 bed for every 4.5 students
Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi and Timisoara, Romania’s main university centers, have more than 361,000 students combined, corresponding to a 62% share at the national level, while the public and private student accommodation stock across these four university centers totals approximately 80,000 beds, meaning one student accommodation bed for every 4.5 students, according to data compiled by Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 2 min read
Of the identified stock, approximately 94% of beds were in public student housing, while the other 6% represents the capacity identified in private purpose-built student accommodation.
As a result, competition for student accommodation is highest in Bucharest, with approximately 5 students per bed, closely followed by Cluj-Napoca, with ~4.5 students per bed. The ratio stands at around 4.3 in Timisoara, while Iasi has the highest provision rate, with approximately 3.4 students per public or private accommodation bed.