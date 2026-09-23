Of the identified stock, approximately 94% of beds were in public student housing, while the other 6% represents the capacity identified in private purpose-built student accommodation.

As a result, competition for student accommodation is highest in Bucharest, with approximately 5 students per bed, closely followed by Cluj-Napoca, with ~4.5 students per bed. The ratio stands at around 4.3 in Timisoara, while Iasi has the highest provision rate, with approximately 3.4 students per public or private accommodation bed.