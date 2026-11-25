The 14th edition of the summer school on the Romanian language will take place between 25 July and 6 August 2027 in Sibiu.

Experience the excitement of learning Romanian in the beautiful city of Sibiu, where history, culture, and modernity come together! Formerly the center of the Transylvanian Saxons, the old city of Sibiu was ranked as "Europe's 8th most idyllic place to live" by Forbes and was designated a European Capital of Culture for the year 2007, in tandem with Luxembourg. The students will have the opportunity to explore the city's historic center, visit its museums and cultural landmarks, and sample its delicious cuisine. The summer school is also a great opportunity to meet new people from all over the world: the classes are international and students come from a variety of different countries.

The program includes morning activities (35 hours of class courses, including conversation classes for levels: A1, A2, B1, B2) and afternoon activities (Q&A sessions, film screenings, guided tour of Sibiu city center, lectures, social dinners: Evening of Nations and Evening of Proverbs, welcome and farewell receptions).

Anyone that is at least 18 years old can participate in the program. The summer school program is designed to provide international students with a fun, dynamic, and educational experience that combines language learning with cultural activities, excursions, and outdoor activities. The program is taught by experienced and highly qualified teachers, who use an engaging and communicative approach to help students improve their Romanian language skills. Classroom activities are focused on real-life situations and include role-playing, conversation, discussions, vocabulary, and grammar exercises.

During the summer school program, students will have the opportunity to:

Study the Romanian language with experienced teachers.

Improve their listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills in Romanian.

Participate in a range of cultural activities, excursions, and outdoor activities, including visits to local museums, historical sites, and cultural events.

Experience life in the vibrant city of Sibiu, one of the most beautiful cities in Romania.

Meet other students from around the world and make new friends while learning the Romanian language.

For more information, or to enroll in the Summer School, please register at the following link: https://rolang.ro/romanian-summer-school

About ROLANG School

Since 2009, ROLANG School has been dedicated to helping students from around the world connect with the Romanian language, culture, and traditions. Located in the heart of Bucharest, it provides a welcoming and interactive learning environment where mastering Romanian feels natural and enjoyable.