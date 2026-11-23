Orange opens third 5G lab in Romania
The opening of the lab is part of an international initiative of the company aimed at developing an extensive 5G Lab network in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.
Simona Fodor · Journalist
· 2 min read
Orange Romania has opened its third 5G laboratory in the country in Cluj-Napoca, adding to those opened in Bucharest and Iași.
The lab, hosted by the Artificial Intelligence Research Institute (AIRi) of the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca (UTCN), is designed as a space where students, researchers, start-ups, companies and industry partners from the region can test technologies and develop 5G-based solutions.