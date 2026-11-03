More than 3,000 volunteers are expected to gather in Poienarii Burchii, Prahova County, on Saturday, November 7, in an attempt to set a world record for simultaneous tree planting. The event, called Friendship Forest (Pădurea Prieteniei), is supported by the Environment Ministry and organized by the Act for Tomorrow association and Kaufland Romania.

The current record was set in India in July 2025, when 2,055 people planted trees simultaneously. For Romania’s attempt to be validated, each registered participant must correctly plant at least one tree within the designated time, the ministry said.

After the record attempt, volunteers will continue working toward the event’s wider goal of planting 35,000 saplings. Romania’s state forestry company Romsilva will supply the trees.

“We want to set a new world record, but the most important achievement will be the forest that will grow here for future generations,” environment minister Natalia Intotero said.

“Every sapling planted is an investment in the future, and every volunteer demonstrates that environmental responsibility begins with concrete action.”

More than 50 companies are contributing resources, services, or volunteers, while students, teachers, and staff from five universities and three forestry high schools will also participate.

“We have been preparing for months, and we are delighted by the extraordinary mobilization of volunteers, companies, universities, and the local community,” Act for Tomorrow president Andrei Coșuleanu said.

The more than 3,000 participants registered within two weeks of the call for volunteers being launched, according to the ministry.