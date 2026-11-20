Bucharest to host international Smart City exhibition in 2028
The project aims to position Bucharest as a “hub for urban innovation in Southeast Europe.”
Simona Fodor · Journalist
· 1 min read
The capital will host in the spring of 2028 an international exhibition dedicated to smart cities, the Bucharest City Hall announced.
The event is meant to attract investment, facilitate local authorities' access to technology and international expertise, and promote practical solutions to urban challenges, while bringing together public authorities, companies, investors, and urban development experts.