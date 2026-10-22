Romanian president discusses security, investment and Russia sanctions in US media interviews
Russia’s economic difficulties underscore the need to maintain pressure while Washington pursues a diplomatic solution, he said.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 4 min read
Romanian president Nicușor Dan appeared on conservative US television network Newsmax on Wednesday, October 21, to argue that the economic sanctions against Russia must continue because Moscow is unwilling to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.
Dan welcomed president Donald Trump’s diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine but expressed skepticism about Russian president Vladimir Putin’s willingness to negotiate a peace agreement.