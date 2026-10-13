Construction of what is expected to become Romania’s largest pediatric psychiatry clinic has reached the building’s fourth and final floor, according to the Metropolis Foundation. The organization has raised EUR 7 million of the EUR 16.5 million required for the project and says at least EUR 9.5 million is still needed.

Work on the new clinic at the Prof. Dr. Alexandru Obregia Psychiatry Hospital began on October 10, 2025, World Mental Health Day.

The building will have a usable area of approximately 4,000 sqm, including a basement, ground floor, and four upper floors. Crews are currently completing the slab above the fourth floor and continuing masonry work.

The next stages include enclosing the building, installing utility systems, dividing the interior, and fitting out its medical, therapeutic, and rehabilitation spaces, the foundation said.

The clinic will include patient rooms adapted for children, medical offices, occupational therapy rooms, sensory spaces, virtual reality therapy facilities, and educational areas. A specialized unit will also treat adolescents facing addiction.

“One year ago, we were standing on a plot where we planned to build a hospital. Today, the building has reached its top floor, thanks to the people and companies that believed in our mission,” said Codin Maticiuc, president of the Metropolis Foundation.

“We still have a long and costly road ahead before the first child can be treated here. We have shown that we can build a hospital with private funds. Now we need the same mobilization to complete it.”

The foundation said demand for pediatric mental health care at Obregia Hospital has increased significantly. The number of children and adolescents treated there rose from 4,424 in 2019 to 5,711 in 2025, while the share of severe cases increased from 57% to 79%.

Over the same period, recorded cases of depression increased almost fivefold, anxiety cases more than sevenfold, and suicide attempts from 9 to 489, according to the same source.

The project is being developed through the foundation’s Public Hospitals from Private Funds initiative in partnership with Bucharest City Hall, the Bucharest Hospitals and Medical Services Administration, and Obregia Hospital.

The foundation is inviting companies and individuals to support the project, with donation details available here.