Simago France SAS, backed by private investment firm Ardian, has acquired the Romanian medical-imaging group Medima from private equity firms Morphosis Capital and Integral Capital Group, and Medima co-founder Dr. Gheorghe Iana.

Vlad Ardeleanu, Medima’s co-founder and CEO, did not sell any shares: he has rolled over his entire stake, remains a shareholder alongside Simago and will continue to lead the company, alongside the current management team.