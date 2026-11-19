France’s Simago acquires Romanian medical imaging group Medima from Morphosis Capital, Integral Capital Group
Medima is Simago’s first investment in Central and Eastern Europe and is intended to serve as a platform for the group’s further development in the region.
Simona Fodor · Journalist
· 4 min read
Simago France SAS, backed by private investment firm Ardian, has acquired the Romanian medical-imaging group Medima from private equity firms Morphosis Capital and Integral Capital Group, and Medima co-founder Dr. Gheorghe Iana.
Vlad Ardeleanu, Medima’s co-founder and CEO, did not sell any shares: he has rolled over his entire stake, remains a shareholder alongside Simago and will continue to lead the company, alongside the current management team.